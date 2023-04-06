Council elections - Here are all the candidates standing for Worksop and Bassetlaw seats in the May elections
Bassetlaw District Council has confirmed the full list of candidates standing in the local election on May 4.
The count will take place overnight at the North Notts Community Arena in Worksop.
In 2019 the Labour Party increased its majority in Bassetlaw by four additional seats, securing 37 of the available 48 seats.
The Conservatives won five seats, down from 10, while independent candidates once again secured five.
The Liberal Democrats, who had no seats on the council, won one.
The 2023 election will be the first time voters must bring photo ID to polling stations.
Below is a list of all candidates standing in each Bassetlaw ward, listed in alphabetical surname order.
In brackets is the number of council seats available in each ward.
Beckingham (1)
April Hayman – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Joan Mary Sanger – Independent
Blyth (1)
Jack Peter Bowker – Labour Party
Donald Everton Clarke – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Carlton (3)
Robert Callum Bailet – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Val Bowles – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Robin Brian Carrington-Wilde – Labour Party
Charles James Lister – The Conservative and Unionist Party
David George Pidwell – Labour Party
Steve Scotthorne – Labour Party
Clayworth (1)
Fraser McFarland – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Ben Sofflet – Independent
East Markham (1)
Gary Dinsdale – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Peter John Thompson – Liberal Democrat
Marcin Adam Wasiak – Labour Party
East Retford East (3)
Gerald Bowers – Independent
Mandy Louise Bromley – Independent
Piers M G Digby – Labour Party
Michael Peter Anthony Hadwen – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Daniel James Henderson – Labour Party
John Oliver Manners – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Rachel Sara Reeves – Green Party
Sue Shaw – Labour Party
Liam Wildish – The Conservative and Unionist Party
East Retford North (3)
David Challinor – Labour Party
Jennie Coggles – Liberal Democrat
Anthony Wallace Dexter – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Richard Gill – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Clifford Gordon – Independent
Mark James Nicholson – Independent
Perry Offer – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Graham Antony Nicholas Oxby – Labour Party
Jonathan Graham Slater – Labour Party
East Retford South (2)
Daniel Ashford – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Eva Cernysovaite – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Ian Edley – Liberal Democrat
John Andrew Hudson – Independent
David Andrew Naylor – Labour Party
Carolyn Troop – Labour Party
East Retford West (2)
Malachi Michael Carroll – Labour Party
Anne Karen Dexter – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Harriet Jane Digby – Labour Party
James Robert Purle – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Phil Ray – Liberal Democrat
Helen Louise Tamblyn-Saville – Liberal Democrat
Jon Wade – Independent
Everton (1)
Steve Pashley – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Mark Gordon Watson – Independent
Harworth (3)
Jake John Boothroyd – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Alastair McMillan Bowman – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Gloria June Evans – Labour Party
Joe Horrocks – Labour Party
Beverley Lynne Schuller – Labour Party
Sarah Abigail Whitehead – Green Party
Nancy Chimene Dorothy Wright – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Langold (1)
Gill Freeman – Labour Party
James Andrew Palmer – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Miserton (1)
Hazel Magrete Brand – Independent
Richard Keith Maltby-Azeemi – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Rampton (1)
Joe Butler – Labour Party
Anthony Kenneth Coultate – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Ranskill (1)
David Charles Bamford – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Andy Jee – Labour Party
Sturton (1)
Kirsty Glasby -The Conservative and Unionist Party
James William Naish – Labour Party
Sutton (1)
Darrell Eduard Pulk – Labour Party
Tracey Lee Taylor – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Tuxford and Trent (2)
Emma Marie Griffin – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Lewis Antony Stanniland – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Denise Taylor-Roome – Green Party
Ian Alexander Thomas – Labour Party
Welbeck (1)
Charles Lindsay Adams – Labour Party
Matthew Stephen Evans – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Steffi Alexandra Harangozo – Liberal Democrat
Worksop East (3)
Pamela Lesley Briggs – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Cliff Entwistle – Labour Party
Tim Griffith – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Debbie Merryweather – Labour Party
Klaudia Piatek – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Jo White – Labour Party
Worksop North (3)
Jack Robin Fergal Best – Green Party
Barry Albert Bowles – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Maria Rota Charlesworth – Labour Party
Helen Stuttard Colton – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Simon Andrew Russell – Liberal Democrat
Laura Abigail Sanders – Labour Party
Neil John Sanders – Labour Party
Ben Storey – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Worksop North-East (3)
Rachel Elizabeth Briggs – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Russell Frank Dodd – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Wiktoria Krawczyk – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Fraser Merryweather – Labour Party
Alan Rhodes – Labour Party
Madelaine Richardson – Labour Party
Worksop North-West (3)
Ewa Blachewicz – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Lynn Alison Dixon – Labour Party
Leon Maurice Duveen – Liberal Democrat
Sybil Jacqueline Fielding – Labour Party
Ewa Niec – The Conservative and Unionist Party
David Robert Pressley – Labour Party
Miroslaw Zubicki – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Worksop South (3)
Paddy Ducey – Labour Party
Tony Paul Eaton – Labour Party
John Jewitt – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Julie Ann Leigh – Labour Party
Ashley John Penty-Williams – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Ewa Romanczuk – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Worksop South-East (3)
Stephen Evans – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Yvonne Yvette Evans – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Ryan Anthony Penty-Williams – The Conservative and Unionist Party
Josie Potts – Labour Party
John Clarkes Shephard – Labour Party
Clayton Tindle – Labour Party