Council elections - Here are all the candidates standing for Worksop and Bassetlaw seats in the May elections

The count will take place overnight at the North Notts Community Arena in Worksop.

In 2019 the Labour Party increased its majority in Bassetlaw by four additional seats, securing 37 of the available 48 seats.

The Conservatives won five seats, down from 10, while independent candidates once again secured five.

The elections take place on Thursday, May 4.

The Liberal Democrats, who had no seats on the council, won one.

The 2023 election will be the first time voters must bring photo ID to polling stations.

Below is a list of all candidates standing in each Bassetlaw ward, listed in alphabetical surname order.

In brackets is the number of council seats available in each ward.

Beckingham (1)

April Hayman – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Joan Mary Sanger – Independent

Blyth (1)

Jack Peter Bowker – Labour Party

Donald Everton Clarke – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Carlton (3)

Robert Callum Bailet – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Val Bowles – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Robin Brian Carrington-Wilde – Labour Party

Charles James Lister – The Conservative and Unionist Party

David George Pidwell – Labour Party

Steve Scotthorne – Labour Party

Clayworth (1)

Fraser McFarland – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Ben Sofflet – Independent

East Markham (1)

Gary Dinsdale – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Peter John Thompson – Liberal Democrat

Marcin Adam Wasiak – Labour Party

East Retford East (3)

Gerald Bowers – Independent

Mandy Louise Bromley – Independent

Piers M G Digby – Labour Party

Michael Peter Anthony Hadwen – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Daniel James Henderson – Labour Party

John Oliver Manners – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Rachel Sara Reeves – Green Party

Sue Shaw – Labour Party

Liam Wildish – The Conservative and Unionist Party

East Retford North (3)

David Challinor – Labour Party

Jennie Coggles – Liberal Democrat

Anthony Wallace Dexter – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Richard Gill – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Clifford Gordon – Independent

Mark James Nicholson – Independent

Perry Offer – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Graham Antony Nicholas Oxby – Labour Party

Jonathan Graham Slater – Labour Party

East Retford South (2)

Daniel Ashford – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Eva Cernysovaite – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Ian Edley – Liberal Democrat

John Andrew Hudson – Independent

David Andrew Naylor – Labour Party

Carolyn Troop – Labour Party

East Retford West (2)

Malachi Michael Carroll – Labour Party

Anne Karen Dexter – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Harriet Jane Digby – Labour Party

James Robert Purle – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Phil Ray – Liberal Democrat

Helen Louise Tamblyn-Saville – Liberal Democrat

Jon Wade – Independent

Everton (1)

Steve Pashley – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Mark Gordon Watson – Independent

Harworth (3)

Jake John Boothroyd – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Alastair McMillan Bowman – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Gloria June Evans – Labour Party

Joe Horrocks – Labour Party

Beverley Lynne Schuller – Labour Party

Sarah Abigail Whitehead – Green Party

Nancy Chimene Dorothy Wright – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Langold (1)

Gill Freeman – Labour Party

James Andrew Palmer – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Miserton (1)

Hazel Magrete Brand – Independent

Richard Keith Maltby-Azeemi – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Rampton (1)

Joe Butler – Labour Party

Anthony Kenneth Coultate – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Ranskill (1)

David Charles Bamford – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Andy Jee – Labour Party

Sturton (1)

Kirsty Glasby -The Conservative and Unionist Party

James William Naish – Labour Party

Sutton (1)

Darrell Eduard Pulk – Labour Party

Tracey Lee Taylor – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Tuxford and Trent (2)

Emma Marie Griffin – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Lewis Antony Stanniland – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Denise Taylor-Roome – Green Party

Ian Alexander Thomas – Labour Party

Welbeck (1)

Charles Lindsay Adams – Labour Party

Matthew Stephen Evans – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Steffi Alexandra Harangozo – Liberal Democrat

Worksop East (3)

Pamela Lesley Briggs – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Cliff Entwistle – Labour Party

Tim Griffith – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Debbie Merryweather – Labour Party

Klaudia Piatek – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Jo White – Labour Party

Worksop North (3)

Jack Robin Fergal Best – Green Party

Barry Albert Bowles – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Maria Rota Charlesworth – Labour Party

Helen Stuttard Colton – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Simon Andrew Russell – Liberal Democrat

Laura Abigail Sanders – Labour Party

Neil John Sanders – Labour Party

Ben Storey – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Worksop North-East (3)

Rachel Elizabeth Briggs – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Russell Frank Dodd – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Wiktoria Krawczyk – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Fraser Merryweather – Labour Party

Alan Rhodes – Labour Party

Madelaine Richardson – Labour Party

Worksop North-West (3)

Ewa Blachewicz – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Lynn Alison Dixon – Labour Party

Leon Maurice Duveen – Liberal Democrat

Sybil Jacqueline Fielding – Labour Party

Ewa Niec – The Conservative and Unionist Party

David Robert Pressley – Labour Party

Miroslaw Zubicki – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Worksop South (3)

Paddy Ducey – Labour Party

Tony Paul Eaton – Labour Party

John Jewitt – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Julie Ann Leigh – Labour Party

Ashley John Penty-Williams – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Ewa Romanczuk – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Worksop South-East (3)

Stephen Evans – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Yvonne Yvette Evans – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Ryan Anthony Penty-Williams – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Josie Potts – Labour Party

John Clarkes Shephard – Labour Party

