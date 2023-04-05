Planning application submitted for essential repair work to Worksop's most historic building

Worksop Manor is Grade I-listed by English Heritage and as such, special permission needs to be sought from Bassetlaw District Council to carry out any repairs, even if they will help the longevity of the property.

The manor, in Mansfield Road, Worksop, predominantly dated from the 1800s with some parts dating back to around 1764.

However, an earlier manor houses on the site was constructed in 1580s but was destroyed by fire in 1761.

The part of the manor that needs repairs

Last year, “concerns regarding the structural condition of the existing roof structure of the West slope of the north east wing and the potential danger associated with three rotten oak trusses and a section of degraded lead back gutter,” were raised by the estate.

A design and access statement issued to Bassetlaw District Council on behalf of the manor estate reads: “In terms of Worksop Manor, the feet of three oak trusses (where they bear onto the wall and/or wall-plate) are showing signs of deterioration (rot), compression and/or crushing, which can indicate long-term dampness.

"The cause of any moisture will need to be investigated as this may have been wetting and softening timber over a long time.

"These three oak trusses will need to be carefully repaired through splice jointing a new section of similar grade oak in order to minimise any loss of the historic fabric. Any piecing in should match the existing material – for example oak for oak.”

The work would also include some removal of slates, which would be carefully treated and replaced, once work to the timbers has been carried out, and repairs to leadwork.

The Worksop Manor Estate contains a range of listed buildings and strutures, including:

Worksop Manor (grade I);

Castle Farm (grade II*);

Westwood Lodge and Gateway (grade II);

Remains of three statues (grade II);

Drive walls and gate piers (grade II);

Estate house (grade II);

Boundary wall, railing & gate piers (grade II);

Pigeoncote at Hawks Nest Farm (grade II);

South Lodge (grade II);

Manor Hills House (grade II);

East Lodge, gateway & walls (grade II).