Bulky waste collection service 'temporarily suspended' in Bassetlaw

Bassetlaw Council said a combination of self-isolation, testing positive for Covid and long-term illness has forced the service to be temporarily suspended.

The local authority added that it is facing ‘significant staff shortages’ in its waste and recycling collection crews.

A spokesman said: “As a result we have a large back-log of bulky waste items to collect from residents who have already made bookings with us.

Bassetlaw Council has temporarily suspended its bulky waste collection service.

"Regrettably, this has forced us to temporarily suspend taking new requests for bulky waste collections in order to allow us to clear this back-log .

“If you have already booked and paid for a bulky waste collection and have received confirmation, we will strive to collect this within our current seven to 10 day timescales, however, you may experience a minor delay.

“We are sorry for this temporary loss of service and will inform residents as soon as we are able to accept new requests for bulky waste collections.”