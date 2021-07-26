Get ready to celebrate the first ever Nottinghamshire Day

The first annual Nottinghamshire Day will take place on August 25 and comes as part of a new council drive to boost tourism and culture.

The event is similar to celebration days in neighbouring counties such as Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.

It will celebrate the identity, heritage and local traditions of Nottinghamshire.

The county flag will be flown outside County Hall and Parliament

The first day of celebration will see a flag-raising ceremony at County Hall, the base of Nottinghamshire County Council, with the county and union flags due to be flown.

The flags will then become a permanent fixture.

The Government will also fly the Nottinghamshire flag outside the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government and at Parliament.

It is hoped the day will help communities in understand the history and traditions of their area.

Future events, due to be held on the same date each year, will see the council work alongside the city, district and borough authorities, local businesses and attractions to encourage people to explore parts of the county.

Council documents approved at full council on July 22 suggest the day could deliver economic and tourism benefits, with no initial cost in setting up this year’s event.

Coun Ben Bradley (Con), leader of the authority, said: “It’s an opportunity to celebrate all that is good about our county, but in a practical sense it’s a good exercise in marketing and tourism.

“Many other counties have a celebratory day where they raise and promote their assets and we have plenty of those to promote.

“There will be a small ceremony on August 25 to mark the day and to get the date in our diaries for future years, as we scale it up with more time to plan, into something residents in our county can be proud of.

“It’s right that we should be proud of our unique history, of the stories we can tell from Robin Hood to the English Civil War, to the Pilgrim Fathers, and of course the incredible assets we have now.”

Coun Bradley will now write to the Government outlining the council’s plan after it was given unanimous support from councillors.

In the discussion, councillors made calls to include the communities of Nottinghamshire and to promote vital historical industries like lace, mining and hosiery.

A media campaign has been planned by the county council to promote Nottinghamshire Day ahead of its launch.