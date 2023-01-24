Bassetlaw Youth Parliament member attends House of Commons to shine a light on mental health and cost of living issues

YMPs with Sir Lindsay Hoyle

Members of Youth Parliament (MYPs) including Bassetlaw’s Darcy Griffiths were among more than 100 young people from across the country who participated in the sitting.

This annual debate held in the House of Commons chamber was chaired by Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Sir Lindsey Hoyle MP.

The MYPs debated five issues chosen by a ballot of young people from across the UK, and a vote was held to decide which two issues should become the UK Youth Parliament’s priority campaigns for 2023. UK Youth Parliament has chosen to focus on the cost of living and health.

Darcy Griffiths said: “Speaking in the House of Commons, though daunting, was an incredible experience. I am so appreciative of the opportunity to attend.

“Public speaking has always been an issue of mine, but now that I have joined a televised debate in the Houses of Commons, I feel much more confident about speaking up in the future.

“I was amazed by the extensive knowledge and passion that all members of the Youth Parliament have. I know that we can trust these people to be the leaders of the future.”

During the sitting, Darcy Griffiths along with the Nottinghamshire members Oliver Key, MYP for Rushcliffe, Muhammed Malik, MYP for Gedling and Gemini Tait, MYP for Pioneers, emphasised the need for increased mental health support for young people and highlighted the growing costs of living, including food, transportation and other day-to-day essentials. They proposed several solutions to address these issues, including improved mental health and more affordable public transport for young people.

Nottinghamshire County Council Leader, Councillor Ben Bradley MP, said: “I am proud of the Nottinghamshire members of the Youth Parliament and their commitment to raising important issues affecting young people. Their presence at the House of Commons is a great example of how young people can make a real difference in their communities.”