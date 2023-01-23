Voter ID: What are Worksop residents' feelings towards Government’s Election Act?
Photographic ID will become a new requirement to vote in elections in England from May – but what do people in Worksop think about this?
The Government’s Election Act will make photo ID compulsory to vote in elections in England and Wales from May.
The bill was passed to improve integrity and security by preventing voter fraud, however it has come under some criticism by campaigners who state it disenfranchises those without ID – which is estimated to be around two million people.
Reporter Kirsty Hamilton asked the public whether they knew about this new requirement and what they thought about it.