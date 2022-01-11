Brendan Clarke-Smith has spoken after claims that Boris Johnson's private secretary, Martin Reynolds, invited more than 100 No 10 staff members to an outdoor event.

On Monday, ITV published a leaked email from the PM's principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, inviting staff to "socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden" on May 20 2020.

The invitation for the event, which was organised when strict lockdown rules were still in place, encouraged people to "bring your own booze" and "make the most of the lovely weather".

Brendan Clarke-Smith.

Witnesses said the Prime Minister and his wife had been among about 30 people who attended the gathering.

But the PM has declined to say whether he was one of them.

Downing Street said the gathering, among others that allegedly took place under Covid restrictions in 2020, is being looked into as part of an independent investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

Mr Clarke-Smith said: "I don’t know the full details and expect it to be looked into and investigated as per the previous allegation, which we are waiting the results of.”