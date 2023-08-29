Bassetlaw MP joins call for ‘Buy British’ section on supermarkets’ online store

The letter, penned by Dr Luke Evans MP and supported by 110 cross-Party MPs, states ‘Our ask is simple, create a tab that collates produce from farmers,’ citing consumer choice, environmental benefits, and support for farmers as reasons to make the change.

The ‘Buy British’ tab would collate produce from across the UK so customers have “greater power in their choices”, enabling them to support the nation’s farmers ‘quickly and easily’.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Member of Parliament for Bassetlaw said “I’m pleased to have supported this important initiative. Farmers work tirelessly, from dawn until dusk, to produce food for our nation and the ‘Buy British’ section is an easy and accessible way for the public to support them.

Brendan Clarke-Smith MP joins call for ‘Buy British’ section on supermarkets’ online store.

“We know the public want to know more about where their food comes from and how it is produced. This simple change on a webpage helps to ensure home grown food is easily identifiable, something I wholeheartedly support."

Farmers face an expensive harvest as domestic weather records – the driest February in 30 years, hottest June ever recorded and a notably wet July – as well as high import costs for energy, fuel and fertiliser.

Dr Luke Evans, Member of Parliament for Bosworth, said “The ‘Buy British’ section is a small and clear change which shows support for our farmers while allowing consumers to make an easy, informed choice.

“Farmers say the best way to support them is simple: buy British produce. Supermarkets are keen to support our food producers and we know the public want to play their part, but this easy signposting doesn’t currently exist for millions of people who do their food shop online.

“Buying British is good for local food producers, good for the environment and good for consumer choice. It’s a win all round.”