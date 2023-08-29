Bassetlaw residents reminded about being safe around water and taking care in the sun

Many of Bassetlaw’s parks and open spaces have open bodies of water such as lakes, rivers, pond and streams and both the Council and Bassetlaw Place Based Partnership (BPBP) are discouraging people from swimming in open water, and reminding residents of the risks.

Cllr Darrel Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy said: “During the summer, when the weather is hot and people may be tempted to swim in lakes, ponds, rivers or streams to cool off, it’s especially important that people know how to stay safe around water.

“We know that 75% of fatal drownings in the UK occur at inland water sites. These waters are also unsupervised, can contain waterborne diseases and entering them can result in cold water shock which all pose a risk to life.

Langold Country Park, located just 5 miles north of Worksop in the village of Langold covers an area of 300 acres of parkland.

“We encourage anyone out and about enjoying our beautiful district to stay away from water banks and learn the basic water safety skills.”

To increase water safety in the district, two water safety points have been installed by the lake in Langold Country Park which contain information on what to do if someone has fallen into the lake and needs assistance. Both points contain an emergency throw line that can accessed by calling 999.

As well as water safety, the Council and BPBP are increasing awareness of sun safety by highlighting all of the ways that people can keep themselves protected in the sun and why sun protection is important.

Councillor Lynne Schuller, Cabinet Member for Health and Well-being said: “Being outside and enjoying outdoor activities is really good for both our physical and mental health.