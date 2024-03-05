Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke Smith praises suspended Lee Anderson for attending Tory fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brendan Clarke-Smith hosted the event with former Prime Minister Liz Truss and Mr Anderson, who was stripped of the Tory whip last weekend after he accused Sadiq Khan of being controlled by Islamists, was a surprise guest.

Mr Clarke-Smith said: “Lee is always welcome in Bassetlaw and it was great of him to come along and support our fundraising efforts for the General Election. The reaction he got shows exactly how high regard he is held in by the party faithful.

"Having Liz Truss come to speak at our association was a huge coup for us and it gave us all plenty to think about in terms of how we set a Conservative agenda and tackle the obstacles that stand between us in implementing this

The appearance at the event from Ashfield MP Mr Anderson came just hours after Mr Sunak promised "leadership" to "face down extremists".

The whips’ office confirmed no action would be taken against either Mr Clarke-Smith or Liz Truss following the fundraiser on March 1.

Mr Clarke-Smith hosted the fundraising event, at an undisclosed venue in Bassetlaw, to raise money for Conservative party coffers, with tickets advertised at £40 each.

Mr Anderson, the former Tory deputy chairman, who has been suspended as a Tory MP, was reportedly given a heroes welcome at the event with a standing ovation by party members.

The MP for Ashfield’s comments about Sadiq Khan caused widespread outrage, and Khan accused the former Tory deputy chair of “pouring fuel on the fire of anti-Muslim hatred”.

The Bassetlaw Conservative Association's description of the event said: "Former Prime Minister, Liz Truss, will speak with Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith about the days in 2022 after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the Coronation of King Charles III. An historical week in which Liz had a front seat and will give us an insight into her unique position.

"The evening will include a two-course dinner at a Bassetlaw venue. All money raised will go towards re-electing Brendan at the next General Election."