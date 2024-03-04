Oliver Stubbins (Welbeck Farm Shop) and James Brown (Pollybell farm) were both nominated by Brendan Clarke-Smith for a Food and Farming Champions Reception at 10 Downing Street.

Brendan Clarke-Smith MP welcomed Oliver Stubbins and James Brown from Welbeck Farm Shop and Pollybell Farm respectively to Parliament and to the prestigious Food and Farming Champions Reception at 10 Downing Street.

The reception celebrated remarkable individuals from constituencies across the country, individuals like Oliver Stubbins and James Brown who have made contributions to farming and food production.

Mr Stubbins and Mr Brown were nominated by Brendan Clarke-Smith due to their incredible work and dedication to producing and selling produce in Bassetlaw.

The event welcomed farmers, local food and drinks producers, agri-food producers, and independent distilleries from across the country in a celebration of British farming and production.

Oliver and James were taken on an exclusive tour of Parliament before going to the reception with Brendan Clarke-Smith MP.

Commenting, Welbeck Farm Shop said: “We were honoured to be invited to 10 Downing Street today for a reception for ‘Community Food and Farming Champions’. It was a privilege to be surrounded by so many outstanding farmers and food producers, whose hard work puts delicious food on our tables every day. British farming is the envy of the world, and we are proud to be involved in such an outstanding industry, and to have so many amazing customers supporting us and the small producers we work with”.

Commenting, Brendan Clarke-Smith said: “It was a pleasure to not only nominate Oliver and James for the Food and Farming Champions Reception but also to accompany them to the reception as well. The two of them should be very proud of themselves. Bassetlaw is an area with many farms and farming related businesses, like Pollybell Farm and Welbeck Farm Shop.