The Bassetlaw Local Plan had proposed 10,047 new builds in the district between 2020 and 2037.

But now Bassetlaw District Council has added additional elements to the Local Plan which includes increasing the number of houses developed to 10,638 homes, extending the plan by a year and changing the use of two key sites in Bassetlaw.

Land at Peaks Hill Farm, in Thievesdale Worksop which has been earmarked for new homes in the Bassetlaw Local Plan.

A local plan is a document which sets out planning policies, proposals and sites for development over a set time period.

The increase in housing in various locations includes raising the number of homes earmarked in Thievesdale, Worksop from 1,000 to 1,080 and in Ordsall from 800 to 890.

Residents in Thievesdale are angry at the level of proposed housing which they feel will have a ‘significant impact’ because roads, schools and health services will be put under ‘uncontrollable pressure’ and any developments would ‘tear down’ and ‘destroy’ the wildlife that live in the surrounding woodlands.

Concerns have also been raised about the level of proposed housing in Ordsall.

The council says the increase it because it proposes that the Local Plan be extended by a year from 2037 to 2038 to be “consistent with national policy” and the increase in the number of houses reflects the “predicted housing growth” during this additional 12 months.

More than half of the homes proposed in the Local Plan are already included in existing planning applications that have already been granted permission.

Other alterations include changing the use of a site in High Marnham to focus on delivering zero carbon energy development and allocate Bevercotes Colliery as an employment site.

A six-week consultation is now taking place asking for comments on whether the addendum meets the soundness and legal tests set out in planning legislation.

Following this, the council will submit its Local Plan, along with the changes and any comment received, to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for independent examination in the summer.

Head of regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council, Beverley Alderton-Sambrook said: “While we anticipated that we would submit the publication version of the Local Plan for independent examination, by proposing these changes now through an addendum and continuing to work collaboratively with the public and partners up until submission, we are addressing the concerns highlighted during the previous consultation period and responding to new evidence.

“It is essential to have an up to date Local Plan and without this the council’s ability to guide and shape investment, manage sustainable development and infrastructure in a responsible way and resist speculative development will be significantly diminished.

"I encourage people to look closely the addendum and submit their comments based on the soundness, technical and legal aspects of the plan.”

The Bassetlaw Local Plan Publication Version Addendum can be viewed on the council’s website at www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/bassetlawplan where comments can also be submitted.