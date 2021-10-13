The plan, which proposes 10,049 new homes in the district between 2020-2037, is in its final technical consultation stage which tests the ‘soundness’ and legal aspects of it.

People are being asked to consider if the plan is the right overall strategy for the district; if it is consistent with national planning policy; in addition to Bassetlaw District Council’s strategic objectives and locations for housing, regeneration and development.

The plan also priorities the allocation for land dedicated to future employment and supporting infrastructure that will bring road improvements, enhanced bus services, new cycle and walking paths, improved GP surgeries and new schools.

Bassetlaw District Council is holding its final consultation into the Bassetlaw Local Plan.

The group say the new builds will have a ‘significant impact’ on residents because roads, schools and health services will be put under ‘uncontrollable pressure’ and are concerned that any housing developments would ‘tear down’ and ‘destroy’ the wildlife that live in the surrounding woodlands.

Concerns have also been raised about the level of proposed housing in Ordsall.

This last stage of consultation will end on Thursday October 21.

This version of the plan, along with comments submitted as part of this stage of consultation, will then be collated, reviewed and submitted to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities next year, where the council’s preferred plan will be considered by an independent Inspector.

The council’s cabinet member for regeneration, councillor Jo White said: “The process takes a number of stages.

“So far, the council has consulted with the public five times and we have gone beyond national requirements to make sure local residents can have their say.

“As part of this process people have told us they would like access to better paid jobs, good education and healthcare, quality housing, safe communities, good open spaces, an attractive natural environment and opportunities to enjoy the surroundings in which they live.

“The council considers its Local Plan to be legally compliant and ‘sound’ and, as we near the end of this final consultation period, it is very important that we hear your views on this key stage ahead of its submission to Government where it will be independently examined.”

To view Bassetlaw’s Local Plan visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/bassetlawplan. There are also copies in local libraries and town halls.