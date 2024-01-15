Bassetlaw District Council set to invest more than £117 million in tenants’ homes

Bassetlaw District Council will be investing more than £117 million in tenants’ homes over the next five years to ensure they are safe, comfortable, and energy efficient places to live.

This will help to deliver on the Council’s commitment to make sure its homes meet the Government’s Decent Homes Standard, maximise energy efficiency, ensuring compliance with safety standards, regenerate its estates and develop new homes.

This five-year plan is part of the Housing Capital Programme for 2024/25 to 2028/29, which was approved by Bassetlaw Councillors at a meeting of Cabinet on Tuesday January 9. The report will now be sent to full Council on January 25.

Cllr Jonathan Slater, Cabinet Member for Housing at Bassetlaw District Council said: “This report shows the council’s commitment to invest in its properties, create new affordable homes and provide a better service for our older tenants.

Bassetlaw Council. Photo: Mark Fear

“It is also great news for our tenants who will benefit from improvements in their homes over the next five years. Work to make properties more energy efficient will also help support tenants in their ability to pay energy bills at a time of continuing increases in the cost of living.”

£54 million will be directly invested into tenants’ homes, which will help to maintain the Council’s high level of properties meeting the Government’s Decent Homes Standard – currently more than 99 per cent of the housing stock owned by the council meets this standard - and improving energy efficiency for tenants.

This includes spending on new kitchens, bathrooms, windows, and roofs, as well as home energy improvements and boiler and heating replacements. It hopes to address issues including damp and condensation and minimise fuel poverty wherever possible.

More council homes could also be created with £20million earmarked for potential new builds in Worksop and Retford.

The Council is also allocating £6.9million to regenerate estates across the district where the council owns homes, with improved access and links to open green spaces a key priority. Hannah Park View in Worksop will act as a pilot project, with improved footpaths, landscaping, parking, refuse and recycling provision alongside works to future proof our estates so they meet the needs of the next generation of tenants.

A further scheme is already underway on the Carlton Wimpey Estate as part of a £6.7million investment.

To meet older council tenants’ housing needs £5.9million will support the refurbishment of the authority’s existing Independent Living Schemes in Retford and Misterton. This will build on the work that has already been completed at Larwood House in Worksop, and the completion of works at Westmorland House in Harworth and Bircotes.

