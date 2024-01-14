Take a look at these captivating pictures of Nottinghamshire over the last century, including coronation celebrations for King George V in 1911 and the unlikely search for oil
This retro gallery takes a look at life across North Nottinghamshire over the last century.
There’s plenty of great pictures, including King Charles coming to the area and coalminers at work.
We also have the spotlight on Ollerton, Mansfield, Worksop and tourist attractions around the county.
If you have any retro pictures you would like to share, email [email protected]

