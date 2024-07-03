Bassetlaw Council urged to support 'successful' new hub at town's former post office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bassetlaw District Council is being asked to give the thumbs-up to the “successful” conversion of a town’s former post office.

The post office on Main Street, Harworth was a community hub until it closed in 2019 and its annexe, which used to be the home for a disabled person, soon fell into disrepair.

Since then, the site has transitioned into commercial use and now hosts an estate agency, Prosperties, and a sports massage therapy service, while the single-storey annexe has been turned into a bistro and bar.

However, the conversion never received planning permission, so a retrospective application has now been submitted in the hope that the council gives its official seal of approval to the change of use.

Main Street, Harworth, where the post office has been replaced by an estate agency, bistro and bar and sports massage therapy service. (PHOTO BY: Jonathan Clitheroe)

The application has been made by 30-year-old financial adviser Richard Booth, who runs Prosperties and stresses that the new lease of life for the post office has been a boost for Harworth.

"The completed development has successfully integrated into the local community without causing any detrimental harm,” says Richard in a planning statement.

"The change of use is fully justified. It enhances the area’s commercial viability and provides much-needed amenities and employment.

"Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the bistro and bar’s value as a new community asset.

Inside Oasis Avenue, the new bistro and bar on Main Street, Harworth.

"The sports massage therapist has also received commendations from local residents for the services provided.”

The bistro and bar, Oasis Avenue, features four four-seat tables and one two-seat table inside, plus an additional 30 covers outside on a patio.

Richard enthused: “It is serving as a local hub again, fostering community engagement and providing a much-needed venue for social interactions, dining and relaxation within walking distance for many residents. The initiative is supporting local jobs and contributing to the area’s economic vibrancy.”

The council’s planning officers are now considering the project and hope to make a decision or recommendation by August 14.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council include these:

Unit 11, Brunel Close, Harworth – erection of steel-framed workshop on site of existing business.

44 Caledonian Road, Retford – demolish existing brick outbuildings and erect single-storey rear extension.

44 Hemmingfield Road, Worksop – demolition of existing rear extension and erection of single-storey rear extension.

Georgian Cottage, High Street, Gringley on the Hill – work to willow tree and two cherry trees within conservation area.

Six Oaks, Grove Road, Grove – construction of domestic garage/store building.

Rosebank, Limes Avenue, Nether Langwith – demolition of existing entrance lobby/store and utility, and erect single-storey side extension.

The Pippins, Carlton Hall Lane, Carlton in Lindrick – front, side and rear extensions, with associated internal alterations.

14 Woodlands, Retford – two-storey side extension and ground-floor rear extension.

16 Charter Place, Tuxford – single-storey front extension.

Floral Cottage, Town Street, Treswell – two-storey side extension.

2A Shepherds Avenue, Worksop – convert existing garage to bedroom/study/bathroom, with roof alterations.

Land next to The Cottage, Wigthorpe House Lane, Carlton in Lindrick – conversion of existing agricultural storage barn into residential dwelling, including garage.

St Augustine’s School, Longfellow Drive, Worksop – installation of 12 heat pumps, with safety cage.

Green Mile Farm, Green Mile Lane, Babworth – storage building for straw and machinery.

Worksop railway station, Carlton Road, Worksop – erect aluminium fascia sign on platform one.