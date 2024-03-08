Bassetlaw Council 'forced' to impose maximum council tax rise for the coming year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in band A properties – which accounts for around half the district – will pay a total of £133 to the council over the next 12 months.

The Labour-controlled authority says its costs are predicted to increase by £3m over the next financial year, driven by rising utility bills, inflation and greater demand.

Coun Alan Rhodes (Lab), cabinet member for corporate and financial services, said: “We know this is yet another financial ask of residents, but it’s one we must make.

“The council has a statutory responsibility to set a balanced budget and it is a challenge and dilemma that councils around the country are facing.

“We continue to provide good services within budget, whilst working towards bold ambitions for Bassetlaw.

"We have done this by protecting front-line services and working with partners to provide better and more cost-effective solutions and finding sustainable savings.”

District and borough councils take around 10 per cent of all council tax paid, with roughly three-quarters going to Nottinghamshire Council and the remainder being shared by police, fire services and parish councils.