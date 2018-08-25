Police charge man in connection with Worksop ram raid burglary

A 31-year old man has been charged in connection with a burglary which took place at Walters Yard, off Dukeries Way, Worksop, last month.

Graham Gallon, of no fixed abode, has been charged with burglary following the incident, which took place on Monday, July 2.

Two men, aged 27 and 30, who were also arrested on Friday, August 24, have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “The arrests were made as a result of a joint operation involving CID, Response and Neighbourhood Policing teams.”

The investigating officers are looking at a series of ram raid incidents across Nottinghamshire in recent weeks.

Other targets include the Castelle Service Station in Warsop on August 22, a BP Petrol Station on the A1 near Newark on August 19, Via East Midlands premises in Tuxford on August 15, and Southview Leisure Centre in Edwinstowe on August 10.