Three men arrested over Notts ram raid incidents

Three men have been arrested in connection with a series of ram raid incidents across Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Police arrested the men, aged 31, 30 and 27, in the Manton area this morning, Friday August 24 on suspicion of burglary. They all remain in police custody.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “The arrests were made as a result of a joint operation involving CID, Response and Neighbourhood Policing teams.”

They follow reports of burglaries at the following locations/dates:

•Castelle Service Station, Sherwood Street, Warsop, on 22 August 2018 - nothing was taken.

•BP Petrol Station, A1 Cromwell (North Muskham) northbound, on 19 August 2018 - a quantity of cigarettes was stolen.

•Via East Midlands, just off A1 towards West Markham, near Tuxford, on 15 August 2018 - a vehicle trailer and two quad bikes were stolen.

•Southview Leisure Centre, Edwinstowe, on 10 August 2018 - were a computer tower was stolen.

•Walters Yard, Dukeries Way, Worksop, on 2 July 2018 - were a saw was stolen.