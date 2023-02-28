The new unit is described as an amazing opportunity for adults aged 18-plus to teach valuable lifesaving skills to young people aged 10-17 in the area.

But, a spokeswoman for the charitable organisation, which is dedicated to the teaching of first aid, says, “it’s not all what you’ll give – you will learn a lot too”.

The spokeswoman said: “As they develop, so will you. You’ll gain communication, listening and presentation skills and grow in confidence.

St John Ambulance youth leader Shahid Qadar.

“You’ll also have the chance to learn First Aid and take on more advanced roles with training, all while being fully supported by the rest of your team.

“Under your leadership, young volunteers will develop their potential, they will learn vital first aid skills that they can deliver at events and activities around the country. They will gain confidence, make friends and engage in community and social change.

“As a unit, adults and young people together you will have a real impact on your community.”

Young people aged 10-17 can join SJA cadet units, which operate across England, meeting once a week.

Life-saving skills are at the heart of the cadet programme, with the opportunity to use these first aid skills by supporting adult volunteers at events.

Cadets are also given the opportunity to work towards their Grand Prior's Award, which offers the chance to take part in a range of activities.

What do cadets learn?

Many Cadets join St John Ambulance to gain relevant experience before pursuing a career as a paramedic or healthcare professional. With so many different activities to get involved with, there is something for everyone, including:

Learning first aid and volunteering at events;

Engaging in social action and helping your local community;

Learning about health and wellbeing;

Developing your confidence and communication skills through cadet leadership courses;

Becoming a Peer Educator and helping to teach others first aid;

Enjoying a range of adventurous activities on a residential summer camp.

