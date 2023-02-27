The plea comes after officers seized about 50 barrels of suspected stolen diesel from an address in Thornhill Road, Harworth, on February 2.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team are now urging the public to report any suspicious activity following a rise in the amount of fuel thefts taking place since October.

Using quad bikes with trailers attached to target remote areas, farms, isolated locations, and parked lorries, the thieves have been stealing fuel and syphoning away litres in a matter of minutes.

Insp Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw district commander.

Victims have also reported being threatened with violence by the offenders.

“We really need the public’s assistance to help us catch up with those who are bringing utter misery to our rural communities,” Inspector Hayley Crawford said.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft from a motor vehicle after officers spotted a vehicle parked on the northbound carriageway of the A614 Blyth Road, Bassetlaw, during the early hours of January 25.

A quad bike and a trailer loaded up with fuel barrels were then recovered following the incident.

Insp Crawford, Bassetlaw district commander, said: “We know thieves are attracted to more remote locations which is why we are working so hard in the rural communities to crack down on the issue and investigate any reports.

“Regular operations are also taking place to target those hot spot areas and apprehend criminals who believe they can syphon fuel and get away with it.

“Those criminals have no thought for how big of an impact stealing fuel can have on a person, a family, and a business, especially financially.

“We’re also aware that thieves can also use the threat of violence if they are disturbed by the victims – which is why we really need your help to come forward and report any incidents to us so we can find and arrest those responsible.

“I also want to remind drivers to remain as vigilant as possible, to think about where they are parking, and try to park in official truck stops with security which could be enough to deter would-be thieves.”

