It has been a long wait, but as of today (Friday, September 24) KFC is finally open for business.

Located on Harlands Way, off High Grounds Road in Worksop, the chain will be available as a drive-thru, dine-in and click and collect - with delivery coming soon.

The chain will be opening from 11am each day and will be creating 100 new jobs across Worksop.

The opening of the new KFC, Worksop, Nottinghamshire - open for business from Friday, September 24.

The new restaurant will see all the usual responsibility measures put in place, including extended hygiene procedures, Perspex screens, and contactless payment is encouraged.

Carolann Denne, for QFM Group said: “The opening of this new restaurant leaves no doubt about our commitment to the East Midlands.

“We know it’s been a difficult year but what better way to introduce ourselves to the area than by bringing our iconic fried chicken.

“We’re excited to be at the fryers cooking up all our fans’ favourites from today!”

