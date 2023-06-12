News you can trust since 1895
Your help is needed to find replacement of historian's much loved smashed Worksop mug

Your help is needed to help an historian find a replacement for a mug which has a design which features messages from Mr Straw’s grocery shop in Worksop.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 15:11 BST

Brian Harrison, from Oxford, is appealing for the help of Guardian readers to help him track his beloved mug after his got smashed.

Mr Harrison said: “This splendid Worksop National Trust mug had very characteristic and interesting Victorian messages and typefaces on it.

"The messages appeared behind the counter in William Straw’s grocer’s shop in Worksop, and I specially appreciate them because I am a historian of Victorian England.

Can you help Brian Harrison find a replacement for his broken mug?Can you help Brian Harrison find a replacement for his broken mug?
"I bought it about half a century ago, but the local National Trust branch say that they’ve not stocked it for many years.

"Much to my distress, it smashed when I dropped it last week.

"Can any reader come to my rescue and help me find and buy a second-hand replacement for it? I miss it a lot.”

