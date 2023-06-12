Your help is needed to find replacement of historian's much loved smashed Worksop mug

Brian Harrison, from Oxford, is appealing for the help of Guardian readers to help him track his beloved mug after his got smashed.

Mr Harrison said: “This splendid Worksop National Trust mug had very characteristic and interesting Victorian messages and typefaces on it.

"The messages appeared behind the counter in William Straw’s grocer’s shop in Worksop, and I specially appreciate them because I am a historian of Victorian England.

Can you help Brian Harrison find a replacement for his broken mug?

"I bought it about half a century ago, but the local National Trust branch say that they’ve not stocked it for many years.

"Much to my distress, it smashed when I dropped it last week.