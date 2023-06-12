News you can trust since 1895
McColl's join fundraising efforts to help raise £10 million for children’s hospices including Bluebell Wood

Staff at McColl’s will be joining Morrisons colleagues in their fundraising efforts to raise £10 million by October 2024 for charity partner Together for Short Lives and children’s hospices.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read

Together for Short Lives is the leading UK charity for children’s palliative care and supports the UK’s 54 children’s hospices, including Bluebell Wood.

Morrisons chose Together for Short Lives as their charity partner back in February 2022, and are working together to help raise vital funds for children’s hospices like Bluebell Wood.

David Martin, head of Fundraising at Bluebell Wood, said: “It’s fantastic news that McColl’s have joined Morrisons in their pledge to support children and young people with life shortening illnesses and their families.

McColl’s join Morrisons in their target to raise £10 million for charity partner Together for Short Lives and children’s hospices like Bluebell Wood Children’s HospiceMcColl’s join Morrisons in their target to raise £10 million for charity partner Together for Short Lives and children’s hospices like Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice
“We’ve seen such amazing fundraising efforts from our friends at Morrisons and we’re really looking forward to working with the McColl’s stores in our regions over the coming year too.”

Andy Fletcher, Together for Short Lives CEO, said: “We’re so thrilled to welcome McColl’s convenience colleagues into our charity partnership with Morrisons.

"The partnership has already made such an incredible difference to the families we support and the 54 children’s hospices that care for them.

"We’re really looking forward to working with convenience colleagues and seeing the difference their fundraising will make.”

Joseph Sutton, Convenience, Online and Wholesale director for Morrisons, said: “We’re delighted that convenience stores will join in our pledge to raise £10 million for Together for Short Lives who make a positive difference supporting families caring for seriously ill children in local communities.”

