McColl's join fundraising efforts to help raise £10 million for children’s hospices including Bluebell Wood

Together for Short Lives is the leading UK charity for children’s palliative care and supports the UK’s 54 children’s hospices, including Bluebell Wood.

Morrisons chose Together for Short Lives as their charity partner back in February 2022, and are working together to help raise vital funds for children’s hospices like Bluebell Wood.

David Martin, head of Fundraising at Bluebell Wood, said: “It’s fantastic news that McColl’s have joined Morrisons in their pledge to support children and young people with life shortening illnesses and their families.

“We’ve seen such amazing fundraising efforts from our friends at Morrisons and we’re really looking forward to working with the McColl’s stores in our regions over the coming year too.”

Andy Fletcher, Together for Short Lives CEO, said: “We’re so thrilled to welcome McColl’s convenience colleagues into our charity partnership with Morrisons.

"The partnership has already made such an incredible difference to the families we support and the 54 children’s hospices that care for them.

"We’re really looking forward to working with convenience colleagues and seeing the difference their fundraising will make.”