Chloe Peake, aged 22, first came into contact with Len Markiewicz, an early intervention support worker, at Citizens Advice Bassetlaw, in July, this year.

She had found herself in a dark place, struggling with ongoing mental health issues, debt, and was relying on food banks to place a meal on the table.

She said: “I needed any support that I could get. At the time I was at a loss, I didn’t know where to turn and couldn’t find a way out of the situation by myself.”

Chloe Peak, aged 22, has thanked a worker at Citizen Advice Bassetlaw.

After contacting Citizens Advice, she was put into contact with Mr Markiewicz, who Chloe said went ‘above and beyond’ to ensure she received the help she needed.

Chloe, who is currently seeking a job in business administration, said: “Without Len’s help I wouldn’t be in the position I am now. Although not totally out of the woods, I’m on the right path to a better life, better financial stability, and now undergoing training for my new career.

“For Len, being an early intervention worker is clearly not only a job, but something he takes pride in.

Citizens Advice can advise on debt, welfare benefits, energy bills, mental health issues and more.

“Len goes above and beyond his role and truly cares for his clients - ensuring no matter how difficult it is, he works around people to get them the help they need.

She added: “I couldn’t be more grateful alongside his wonderful team. Len needs recognition within his role and as a credit to our community. I would definitely recommend using the resources available to you when in need, that’s what they’re there for.”

Mr Markiewicz, a part-time worker at the charity, said: “I very much appreciate the recognition from Chloe.

“I'm part of a team of individuals who work to provide support when needed for people who are in need, so if by providing support eases the stress and worry for someone, I feel I have achieved my goal.”

Karen Whitlam, chief executive at Bassetlaw Citizens Advice, said: “Len works part-time at our charity, Bassetlaw Citizens Advice, helping individuals facing multiple problems to decide what they want to achieve and supports them with their course of action.

“This funded project, delivered in partnership with Nottinghamshire Citizens Advice and Nottinghamshire Mind is so important as it means we can help many local people struggling to deal with their circumstances.

“Len is a fantastic team member who totally understands the needs of the people he helps and works incredibly hard to give them the advice, support, knowledge and confidence to find a way forward.

"Len's work involves working closely with our volunteers and specialist project teams who support people with debt, welfare benefits, energy bills, mental health issues, together with other local organisations, including Mind, to provide a wrap-around, joined-up service for local people.

“Bassetlaw Citizens Advice are lucky as our team members, like Len, go the extra mile to help local people, whatever their problem. Please don't hesitate to contact us.”