The social eating event has been organised in partnership with Oasis Community Centre in Kilton, and supported by the work of the Bassetlaw Food Insecurity Network.

Melanie Richardson, food champion at Rhubarb Farm said: “After the fantastic success of our first CommuniTea event, held at Rhubarb Farm, being attended by more than 80 people, we are very excited to be taking the event on tour.

"It is always great to see people eating together and enjoying each other’s company and we are really looking forward to meeting the good people of Worksop.”

The CommuniTea event is coming to Worksop

The events will take place on Monday, September, 12, 19, and 26, from 5pm until 7pm. Each event will cost £1 and attendees will be able to enjoy a two course meal and an evening of friendship. The food used for the meals will be provided by national charity FareShare, which coordinates surplus food across the UK to prevent it from going to waste.

Steve Williams, manager at Oasis Community Centre, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working in partnership with Rhubarb Farm and our friends at Bassetlaw Food Insecurity Network to facilitate this event.

"I am sure that everyone that comes along with have a wonderful time with other people in the community in our lovely Oasis gardens.

"We believe that our community can get through these difficult times and not only survive, but thrive - if we all pull together and support each other.”

Stephanie Henry, Bassetlaw Food Insecurity coordinator, said “It has been a pleasure to work with Rhubarb farm, The Oasis and FareShare to bring people and food together in this way.

"Our joint aim is to break down barriers and ensure that we all support each other and it has been a privilege to be able to facilitate this within Kilton.

"We would also like to thank Nottinghamshire County Council for their continued support, it is thanks to their initial funding that this project exists.”