Worksop home builder given prestigious national customer satisfaction award

This means more than 90 per cent of its buyers would recommend the developer to a friend.

Jones Homes Yorkshire is currently building new homes across Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, including at Gateford Park in Worksop, Cavendish Park in Bolsover and Van Dyk Village near Clowne.

Jayne Swift, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “Being awarded this accolade from In-house Research recognises the hard work of the whole team at Jones Homes.

Jones Homes has been recognised by an independent report into customer satisfaction

“This award is particularly coveted within the industry because it is a real measure of how happy your customers are with the service you have provided.

“Such an endorsement represents a powerful vote of confidence in Jones Homes as a housebuilding company, and we remain committed to delivering the highest standards of build quality and customer care.

“We pride ourselves on our reputation of delivering top-quality new homes since the company was launched in 1959. Internally, we have committed to upholding the Consumer Code for Home Builders, which outlines exactly what purchasers should expect from the house-buying process.

“We thank all our customers who took the time to participate in the survey and to our staff and contractors for their ongoing dedication and commitment.”

Established in 1959, Jones Homes has built a reputation for building beautiful homes in sought-after locations.