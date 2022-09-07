Serious collision sees part of A57 in Worksop close
Police have closed a stretch of the A57 in Worksop this morning after a serious crash.
Emergency services are in attendance following a collision between a lorry and a van which was reported at around 9.20am.
The A57 has been closed in both directions between Netherton Road and the B6040 at Manton Wood.
Officers believe the van driver has suffered injuries which are currently believed to be life-threatening.
Sergeant Richard Boam, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a serious collision and we have been forced to close the road while officers and our emergency service colleagues make the scene safe and carry out further investigations.
“We are urging drivers to avoid the area and thank them for their patience as the road could be closed for some time.”