Serious collision sees part of A57 in Worksop close

Emergency services are in attendance following a collision between a lorry and a van which was reported at around 9.20am.

The A57 has been closed in both directions between Netherton Road and the B6040 at Manton Wood.

Officers believe the van driver has suffered injuries which are currently believed to be life-threatening.

Sergeant Richard Boam, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a serious collision and we have been forced to close the road while officers and our emergency service colleagues make the scene safe and carry out further investigations.