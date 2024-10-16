Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paris 2024 Olympian Yasmin Harper has been announced as the fourth and final celebrity judge for Worksop’s Got Talent (WGT 2024, following her diving bronze medal at this summer’s Games.

Sheffield-born Yasmin will be joined on the celebrity judging panel by award-winning Coronation Street actor Jude Riordan, award-winning, chart-topping singer, actress and Dancing On Ice winner, Suzanne Shaw and Love Island star, Blade Siddiqi.

Yasmin said: “Since I was five years-old, I have been involved in performance, from gymnastics to diving and I have loved that journey, so it will be a pleasure to support Retina UK whilst giving local people the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of a big crowd.

WGT, is returning for an eighth year next month, on Friday, November 8 at the North Notts Arena and tickets have almost sold out – those that are left are available at ticketsource.co.uk/worksopsgottalent

Olympic medalist Yasmin Harper is the fourth celebrity judge announced for this year's Worksop's Got Talent. Photo: Submitted

James Clarke, event organiser, said: “I can’t wait to welcome Yasmin, Blade, Jude and Suzanne to our celebrity judging panel next month.

This year’s talent is incredible and it’s set to be our biggest ever WGT.

This year's talent is incredible and it's set to be our biggest ever WGT.

Since 2016, WGT has raised a staggering £145,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK, as well as winning nine awards, selling out seven times and earning the event organiser invitations to Buckingham Palace, Downing Street and the House of Commons.

James has also been nominated for Fundraiser Of The Year at this year’s Pride Of Britain Awards.

This year’s 12 finalists include a solo dancer, a drummer, a pianist, a choir and lots of incredible singers.

Previous contestants have gone on to perform at high-profile corporate gigs, go viral online with millions of views and even appear on several TV programmes, including The Voice UK.

Previous celebrity judges have included Grammy-winning songwriter, Eliot Kennedy Coronation Street star, Kym Marsh, S Club 7 legend, Jo O’Meara and Sheffield Wednesday footballer Liam Palmer.

Celebrities make virtual appearances too, with Boris Johnson, Piers Morgan and James Corden amongst the biggest names to appear during the final.

Who will be making an appearance this year?

Who will be making an appearance this year?