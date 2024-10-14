Bassetlaw Youth MP working with Worksop school to help shape the future of education

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Worksop school and Bassetlaw’s Youth MP are working in partnership to shape the future of personal development education.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Holt is the former student Prime Minister for Outwood Academy Valley in Worksop and a current student at Outwood Post-16 Centre Worksop and is working with the Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) on a report into the need for statutory financial edcuation,

Cameron has undertaken considerable research to help produce a report, which OGAT will feature as part of its upcoming Student Voice Conference on November 26 at the Outwood Institute of Education in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former MP Alastair Campbell has written the foreword for Cameron’s report, which lobbies Parliament for statutory financial education.

Bassetlaw MYP Cameron Holt is leaving calls for statutory financial education in schools. Photo: Submitted

Mr Campbell states: “Feeling confident and safe in a world in which money, whether we like it or not, matters so much and helping young people develop that confidence is what this report is all about.

"It deserves to be widely read, not just by young people, but by thought leaders and policy makers too.”

Outlining his work on the report, Cameron said: “My campaign is vital to the education of our country’s young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Finance has never been so important, with online fraud rife, and young people being in control of their finances at a younger age than ever.

"We find ourselves in a scenario where children are becoming adults without the fundamental knowledge they need to protect their finances.

“There are millions of young people who are unsure when it comes to car insurance or university debt, which are issues that affect our young people before they are adults.

"This is a failure, and should not be allowed to continue.

"As it stands, certain schools deliver brilliant financial education, whilst others do not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To combat this, we need a statutory curriculum, making it compulsory for all schools across the country, which is the status currently given to sex education.

"A new curriculum should be sculpted by experts in collaboration with young people, so we can foster a new generation of students who are equipped with the information and advice that they need to succeed financially.

"The dire need for this has been highlighted by Parliament itself, in a cross-party review by the Education Select Committee.

“My report has been endorsed by a plethora of influential organisations, including GoHenry, PSHE Association, The Diana Award, Outwood Grange Academies Trust, The Money Charity, MyBnk and Positive Money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am also fortunate enough to have a foreword from Alastair Campbell.

"My survey on financial education has been answered by around 1,000 students and displays their current lack of confidence with money.

"The support is clear and the need is evident.”

The Student Voice Conference will focus on the theme of ‘finding your future’ and Cameron will join representatives from all 29 secondary schools across the Outwood Family of Schools.

"Staff and students will have the opportunity to listen to a keynote speech from Lyndsy James, founder of Active Fusion, provide feedback about what they want or need in terms of a personal development curriculum and have the opportunity to complete and submit ‘bids’ for funding from the trust’s newly-established student voice innovation fund in hopes to receive funding to support initiatives in their schools to impact positively on all students.