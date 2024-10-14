Retford man shortlisted for Content Creator of the Year honours at British Farming Awards

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 14:50 GMT
A Retford man has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Content Creator of the Year category at the prestigious British Farming Awards.

Chris Myers runs Pro Horizon Ltd, a digital business dedicated to producing engaging and innovative content about farming.

With more than 3.8m followers across various social media platforms and more than 2bn video views, Chris has built a significant online presence, sharing stories from the agricultural world and bringing the work of farmers to a wider audience.

Chris said: “"I’ve always been passionate about using digital platforms to showcase the incredible work done by farmers and help people understand the vital role agriculture plays in our everyday lives.

Chris Myers has been nominated for a British Farming Award. Photo: SubmittedChris Myers has been nominated for a British Farming Award. Photo: Submitted
"Being shortlisted for this award is a huge honour and a recognition of the work I’ve done to bring farming closer to the public."

The awards will be held this Thursday, October 17, and will be hosted by TV and radio presenter Vernon Kay.

Chris works with a variety of farming businesses, manufacturers such as JCB, and agricultural clients, creating content that showcases various farming systems.

His digital innovations include farm management applications and manufacturer quotation systems, as well as the cutting-edge use of technology such as virtual reality (VR) to give audiences an immersive experience of farm machinery at trade shows.

For two consecutive years, Chris has been an ambassador for the online farming campaign #Farm24, promoting British farmers and their dedicated work to the British public.

In addition to his social media content, he has played a key role in developing digital solutions for farm management, such as systems that track work timesheets, and staff holidays—streamlining operations for farmers he works with.

Always pushing the boundaries of digital technology, he is constantly seeking new ways to innovate in content creation.

From drones to Meta’s latest glasses with built-in cameras, Chris ensures that his audience remains engaged with fresh and dynamic perspectives.

He has also begun exploring the use of AI to improve how content is created and delivered.

He added: "I’m excited to be part of Meta’s group for the UK & Ireland’s leading content creators, where I can help shape the future of social media platforms and stay at the forefront of innovation in the farming industry.

"The future of farming is digital and I’m proud to be leading that journey."

