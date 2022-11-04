Residents are invited to come to Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Education Centre tomorrow (Saturday, November 5), between 10am and 3pm to find out about the Healthcare Assistant and Service Assistant roles Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has available.

The Trust is looking for both those with experience in the role, as well as newcomers to the NHS, with posts available for individuals aged 16-years-old and onwards.

For individuals without experience or qualifications in care, the organisation will support them to undertake the necessary qualifications (Level 2 Health and Social Care Aware, Foundations of Care and Care Certificate) while paying either apprenticeship rates (for people aged 16 to 18) or £20,270 per annum (for over 18s).

Chance to apply to become a healthcare assistant (HCA) at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals

Kirsty Clarke, deputy chief nurse at DBTH, said: “This an absolutely fantastic opportunity for those who are looking to join the NHS.

"Healthcare assistants are an absolutely integral part of the team, and supportpatients throughout their hospital journey by undertaking a variety of tasks.

"If individuals want to earn whilst they learn, and take their first steps in a career in health and social care, apply today and help us make a real difference.”

Advertisement

The Trust is looking for candidates to undertake either full-time (37.5 hours a week) as well as part-time hours (minimum 12 hours a week), with posts available across the organisations three main hospital sites including Worksop.