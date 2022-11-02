New modular theatre units installed at Bassetlaw Hospital as repair work gets underway

In October, a project began to replace reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete roofing panels within the hospital’s mental health and theatre blocks.

To ensure disruption is kept to a minimum and planned and emergency procedures can continue to go ahead unimpeded, last week Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Trust took the delivery of three theatres, provided by Vanguard Health Solutions.

Enabling the team to carry out safe and effective work while construction is under way, the units are compliant with all appropriate health and safety standards to enable healthcare patients to operate, as well as all relevant air flow and filtering requirements.

Three modular theatre units have been placed at Bassetlaw Hospital

Simon Brown, DBTH deputy chief nurse, said: “As we undertake significant works at Bassetlaw Hospital, these modular units are a fantastic substitute for the areas which are currently out of commission. Built and installed to all appropriate standards, these temporary accommodations are connected securely to our hospital, meaning that patients will receive a seamless and safe experience.

“As replacement of the affected roofs will take a few months, these units will be in place until April next year.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Bassetlaw Hospital as these works represent the initial stages of our project to enhance the emergency department – with one of our ultimate aims to bring back 24/7 urgent and emergency paediatric care. Watch this space.”

The Vanguard units will be in place until the spring of next year, and are located within the former car park outside clinical therapies, with a secure link corridor adjoining the modular buildings to the rest of the hospital.

In addition to this work, in early 2020, following a visit to Bassetlaw Hospital from then Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, £17.6 million was announced in support of a proposal by from the trust to further develop the emergency department.

The development will increase the size of the department and provide more accessible same day services, including the provision of 24/7 emergency paediatric services.

