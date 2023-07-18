News you can trust since 1895
Worksop's Royal British Legion reaches out to veterans in Korean War commemorations

The Worksop branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding commemoration next week to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 18th Jul 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read

The branch will hold the short service of Commemoration in the Worksop Memorial Gardens (adjacent to the town`s War Memorial) at 12 noon on July 27.

Around 1,100 British service personnel died in the conflict – which began on June 25, 1950, and ended on July 27, 1953 – from the 60,000 who participated.

Branch Secretary Grant Cullan said: “We would like to reach out to any veterans of this conflict from Worksop and the surrounding district to attend and take a place of honour.”

British soldiers fighting in the Korean War (Credit: Worksop Royal British Legion)
British soldiers fighting in the Korean War (Credit: Worksop Royal British Legion)
To get in touch with the branch, contact Grant on 07824628638.

To this day the Korean War has not officially ended, tensions still run high between North and South Korea and US forces remain in the south serving along one of the most heavily militarised borders in the world.

70 years on many veterans of the conflict feel the war in Korea is the ‘forgotten war’ overshadowed by the Second World War and the subsequent events of the Cold War.

But for those who fought and experienced it, and live with its legacy today, it should never be forgotten, say the Royal British Legion.

