Worksop author’s debut novel published after 10 year struggle

A Worksop author is celebrating after her debut novel was published 10 years after it was written.
By Kate Mason
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read

Hayley Smith, 51, from Worksop is due to release her debut novel, The Perfect Girlfriend this month.

The psychological thriller The Perfect Girlfriend will be published by Bookouture on July 20 and will be available from Amazon.

Hayley said: “In September I was offered a two-book deal, and recently I did the unboxing of my author's copies. I am so proud and delighted that 'The Perfect Girlfriend' has found the perfect publisher.”

Author Hayley Smith. Picture by Storyfire LimitedAuthor Hayley Smith. Picture by Storyfire Limited
Author Hayley Smith. Picture by Storyfire Limited
The author's novel started off as a short story which she wrote for an assignment as part of an English and Creative Writing degree with the Open University around 12 years ago.

Author Ray Robinson, who was the tutor of the course, loved it and encouraged Hayley to write a novel of which she turned that short story into a full-length work.

After finishing the novel the author found an agent with LBA and it was submitted to major publishers and whilst interest started to be shown, the author was set back with a health scare which involved major surgery.

Hayley said: “The book was put on hold and due to life in general, it was put on the back burner until I spotted a post on Twitter last year asking for submissions. Within a week of submitting, editor Susannah Hamilton set up a meeting. The rest, as they say, is history!”

Hayley Smith is married with three children and has worked as a graphic designer, youth worker and musician.

