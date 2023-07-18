News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

New Worksop Indoor Golf Centre opens with assistance from local architecture firm

The new Worksop Indoor Golf Centre has opened with state-of-the-art facilities now in use.
By John Cawkwell-StansfieldContributor
Published 18th Jul 2023, 08:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 08:27 BST

After owner David Warrender called in assistance for the design and layout of his new venture, chartered architects and surveyor CS Surveying & Architectural Design, of Campbell Way, Dinnington, rose to the challenge.

The firm helped see the modifications to a vacant unit at the new Spinella Road site in Worksop come to fruition to see the opening of the new state-of-the-art indoor golf centre.

This centre allows golfers to experience indoor golf with virtual reality courses from all over the world in bespoke bays with new catering facilities, an indoor pitching and putting area and even an indoor sand bunker.

David Warrander, of Worksop Indoor Golf Centre, and John Cawkwell-Stansfield on opening day. (Photo by: CS Surveying & Architectural)David Warrander, of Worksop Indoor Golf Centre, and John Cawkwell-Stansfield on opening day. (Photo by: CS Surveying & Architectural)
David Warrander, of Worksop Indoor Golf Centre, and John Cawkwell-Stansfield on opening day. (Photo by: CS Surveying & Architectural)
Most Popular

For the budding Lee Westwoods of the town, this facility will allow golfers to practice their game whatever the weather.

Read More
Kym Marsh set to make Worksop's Got Talent return for first time in 5 years

John Cawkwell-Stansfield, of CS Surveying and Architectural Design, said: “It has been a pleasure to help this new venture, to see designs come to life and see this centre open up, this can only be a good thing for golfers in Worksop and its great to see a new business start in the town.”

Related topics:Dinnington