New Worksop Indoor Golf Centre opens with assistance from local architecture firm
After owner David Warrender called in assistance for the design and layout of his new venture, chartered architects and surveyor CS Surveying & Architectural Design, of Campbell Way, Dinnington, rose to the challenge.
The firm helped see the modifications to a vacant unit at the new Spinella Road site in Worksop come to fruition to see the opening of the new state-of-the-art indoor golf centre.
This centre allows golfers to experience indoor golf with virtual reality courses from all over the world in bespoke bays with new catering facilities, an indoor pitching and putting area and even an indoor sand bunker.
For the budding Lee Westwoods of the town, this facility will allow golfers to practice their game whatever the weather.
John Cawkwell-Stansfield, of CS Surveying and Architectural Design, said: “It has been a pleasure to help this new venture, to see designs come to life and see this centre open up, this can only be a good thing for golfers in Worksop and its great to see a new business start in the town.”