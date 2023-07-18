New Worksop Indoor Golf Centre opens with assistance from local architecture firm

After owner David Warrender called in assistance for the design and layout of his new venture, chartered architects and surveyor CS Surveying & Architectural Design, of Campbell Way, Dinnington, rose to the challenge.

The firm helped see the modifications to a vacant unit at the new Spinella Road site in Worksop come to fruition to see the opening of the new state-of-the-art indoor golf centre.

This centre allows golfers to experience indoor golf with virtual reality courses from all over the world in bespoke bays with new catering facilities, an indoor pitching and putting area and even an indoor sand bunker.

David Warrander, of Worksop Indoor Golf Centre, and John Cawkwell-Stansfield on opening day. (Photo by: CS Surveying & Architectural)

For the budding Lee Westwoods of the town, this facility will allow golfers to practice their game whatever the weather.