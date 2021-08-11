Worksop's Military Community and Veterans Centre receives its official standard
An official presentation of the Worksop Military Community and Veterans Centre's standard has taken place.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 2:01 pm
Nottinghamshire County councillor Sybil Fielding presented the standard to Geoff Hamson, chairman of the MCVC group, at Worksop Town Hall.
The standard will be paraded at veterans funerals as part of a guard of honour at families requests and at civic events.
Also in attendance were various dignitaries including Worksop Mayor and Armed Forces champion, Tony Eaton, chairman of Bassetlaw District Council Jack Bowker, and chairman of the Worksop branch of the Royal British Legion Adie Platts.
Worksop MCVC is a support group that operates a drop in centre every Friday 10am-12pm at the Golden Ball Poplars Church, in Bridge Place.
Councillor Eaton said: “It’s doors are always open for new members - a relaxing place to chat over tea and biscuits.”