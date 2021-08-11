Travis Perkins to create 20 jobs in Worksop after planning permission granted for new depot at Vesuvius site
Twenty jobs will be created after planning permission was granted for a builders merchant in Worksop.
Property development and investment company CEG has secured planning permission to deliver a modern facility for Travis Perkins at the Vesuvius development off Sandy Lane.
CEG will build out the bespoke unit and lease it Travis Perkins.
With planning permission for more than 200,000 sq ft of employment space, the multi-million-pound first phase of commercial development is due to complete this summer.
An Asda superstore and a Burger King have opened at the site. Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service is also constructing a new fire station.
Investment manager from CEG, Lawrence Escott, said: “The regeneration of this brownfield site is proving a huge success.”