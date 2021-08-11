Property development and investment company CEG has secured planning permission to deliver a modern facility for Travis Perkins at the Vesuvius development off Sandy Lane.

CEG will build out the bespoke unit and lease it Travis Perkins.

An artist's impression of the new depot.

With planning permission for more than 200,000 sq ft of employment space, the multi-million-pound first phase of commercial development is due to complete this summer.

An Asda superstore and a Burger King have opened at the site. Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service is also constructing a new fire station.

Investment manager from CEG, Lawrence Escott, said: “The regeneration of this brownfield site is proving a huge success.”

"Vesuvius is fast becoming a thriving commercial destination and Travis Perkins will be a welcome addition.

“We will soon complete the largest speculative scheme of this scale and quality in Worksop for many years and we continue to see strong interest in the space from well-known national trade and industrial occupiers alongside smaller, local businesses.”

In 2018, supported by D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership, CEG delivered a £5.5million package of works to create a new roundabout and access road opening up the site and remediating it for redevelopment.

D2N2 LEP CEO, Sajeeda Rose said: “The Vesuvius site represents a landmark development for Worksop and the wider area.