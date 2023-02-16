Worksop-born James Clarke is taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks in July as part of his ongoing fundraising for Retina UK.

In 2015, James was told that because of his rare eye condition, retinitis pigmentosa (RP), he would go blind in his lifetime if a cure is not found.

As a result, he was banned from driving immediately and he was registered as partially sighted.

James Clarke is getting ready to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

Since then, through six years of the award-winning Worksop's Got Talent and other challenges – including sky dives, half-marathons and climbing Mount Snowdon) – James has raised over £105,000 for the charity and continues to fundraise to hopefully save his and thousands of others' sight loss.

His next challenge will be taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks on Saturday July 29 and so far he has recruited a team of 15 people to join him for the tough 24-mile challenge. His fundraising drive is also being supported by the Worksop Harriers.

The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge takes on the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent (694 metres), Whernside (736 metres) and Ingleborough (723 metres), usually in this order.

James is still looking for others to join the inspiring team to not only fundraise, but also to have a fantastic fitness goal to work towards.

Those interested in taking part can contact James on 07590264008.

If you would like to sponsor James and the team, so that Retina UK can continue to fund important research into inherited sight loss, please visit www.justgiving.com/team/y3pretinauk.