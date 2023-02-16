Valentine’s Day may have come and gone, but there’s still plenty of time to share that puppy love with these adorable dogs looking for new homes.
Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, in North Anston, has a number of gorgeous dogs in all shapes and sizes ready to be welcomed into a loving home.
Whether you’re looking for a laid-back dog who loves to snooze, or a new companion for runs at Clumber Park, you’re bound to find a match with one of the dogs currently being looked after by staff in the shelter or foster homes.
All visits to Thornberry are by appointment only to reduce any stress on the animals in their day-to-day life. If you would like to find out any more information on the dogs you see below, simply fill out an inquiry form on the shelter’s website here.
1. Look at their gorgeous faces!
More than a dozen dogs are currently being cared for at the North Anston animal shelter.
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Lola, a pug cross
Lovely Lola is six-years-old and described as having an "adorable, gentle nature". She is best suited to a quieter household and should be the only dog in the home. Lola enjoys her walks and loves to sunbathe. She would be best suited to live with people aged 14 and over.
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Teddy, a cocker spaniel
Teddy is a nine-month-old puppy with a lot of life to give. He's described as a "live wire" who required a very active lifestyle to keep up with his fun energy. He will need to be enrolled into puppy training classes as part of his adoption. He would be suited to a household with people aged 14 and over.
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Arnold, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Arnold is described as a "pocket rocket", with heaps of energy. He would best fit a "very active" home and would make a great running companion, and is good with other dogs when on walks. The six-year-old has a sensitive side and can be quite wary in some situations. He is best suited to an experienced owner with a secure garden.
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary