Worksop's Got Talent organiser and hiking team complete Yorkshire Three Peaks for sight loss charity

James and his team of 17, many of who are Worksop-based hikers, took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in aid of national sight loss charity Retina UK – raising over £6,000 for the charity, despite tough weather conditions,

The mountains of Whernside (736m or 2,415 ft), Ingleborough (723m or 2,372 ft) and Pen-y-ghent (694m or 2,277 ft) are collectively known as the Yorkshire Three Peaks and Saturday saw the group take 12 hours to complete the 24+ mile hike and trek.

Retina UK supports people who are affected by inherited sight loss and the money raised from this challenge will go towards investing in medical research to help make their challenges a thing of the past.

The team taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks

Speaking about the challenge, James said: "Our amazing team overcame personal health challenges and torrential rain on the first peak to battle through and complete the challenge, raising an incredible amount of money! We are so grateful to everyone who took the time to sponsor us. Every penny will make a huge difference at Retina UK."

If you would like to sponsor the team, made up of Worksop and Sheffield-based residents, then please visit https://justgiving.com/team/y3pretinauk.