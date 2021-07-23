Worksop's Got Talent is back - here's when and how to audition

The event will take place on November 26 at North Notts Arena and planning is well underway for the biggest show yet.

Auditions are coming soon and you can apply now.

Over the past four years, Worksop’s Got Talent has won four awards, sold out four times with 700 people attending yearly, and raised almost £40,000 for blindness charity Retina UK.

2019 winner, Richard Harvey.

The event has been hosted and judged by various celebrities including Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh, Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Palmer, various Love Island stars, GRAMMY-winning songwriter, Eliot Kennedy and more.

This year’s show is set to be an ‘incredible comeback’ with the event’s biggest celebrity judges yet, along with lots of special moments to celebrate five years of fundraising.

Auditions will be taking place in August and September, and registrations are open now.

2019's event.

To register for an audition, you need to email your full name, your age (on November 26), your talent, your reason for applying and a contact phone number, to [email protected].

Event organiser, James Clarke, said: “Fingers crossed that we can bring you the fifth anniversary Christmas special in November.

"I can’t wait to see what talent we discover this year.

"It will be great to end the year with a big, local charity spectacular.

Worksop's Got Talent founder and organiser James Clarke.

"Save the date – November 26th 2021! Tickets go on sale very soon so keep an eye on our social media pages.”

The event’s 2019 winner, Richard Harvey, has performed at various gigs since winning the show, including at the Leeds Playhouse.

His performance at the finale of Clap For Our Carers outside Bassetlaw Hospital in May 2020 was also viewed over 45,000 times online.

If you would like to keep up to date with all of the latest Worksop’s Got Talent news, follow on social media: WorksopsGotTalent on Facebook, @WorksopsGotTalent on Instagram & @WorksopTalent on Twitter.

Any questions about auditioning/the show can be emailed to [email protected].