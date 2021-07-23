Worksop theatre group honoured with Crags Radio award

The Lindrick Players invested in a green screen last year, which allowed them to create ‘live’ performances remotely.

The group’s efforts to entertain online have been recognised with an award by community station Crags Radio.

Chairman of the Lindrick Players, Sarah Edgar was the driving force behind virtual performances as the UK entered a winter of lockdown restrictions in 2020.

The Players’ planned production in May last year was postponed, prompting a re-think of how the group could continue to operate – and entertain audiences.

In September, the group filmed a short panto version of Rumpelstiltskin, using green screen effects - and remaining within Covid guidelines - which was shared on YouTube in November.

Audiences were able to view the show for free and this was followed by a ‘Christmas Karaoke’ special in December.

Crags Radio, based in Creswell, is a non-profit community station, that broadcasts online 24/7. It covers north Nottinghamshire, but has listeners in 84 countries.

The team at the station are all volunteers, led by John Steemson, and last month hosted their Community Stars Awards.

The Lindrick Players were winners of the Community Arts Award, sponsored by The Dogz Best Friend mobile dog grooming.

Earlier this month, Catherine Hancock-Peat and Helen Stephenson from the Players went along to collect their trophy.

Catherine said: “We were delighted to hear that we had been nominated for and then awarded the Community Arts Award by Crags Radio.

“During lockdown we've sadly been unable to put on live shows. We thought about what we could do instead and our Chairman, Sarah Edgar, had the great idea of buying a green screen set up.

“We have just finished filming another project for summer, which is being edited at the moment and will be released for viewing very soon.”

The Players are now looking ahead to panto season and need volunteer directors, producers, sound and lighting operators, set and costume designers, stage managers and actors.

For updates, or to get involved, Lindrick Players on Facebook.