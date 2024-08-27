Worksop’s Clumber Park to take part in new dog friendly ‘Pooch Passport scheme’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worksop’s Clumber Park will take part in a new ‘Pooch Passport scheme’ – giving dog owners the chance to claim free dog treats and accessories.

The National Trust is launching a new Pooch Passport scheme in partnership with Forthglade from September 1.

Clumber Park, with its dog-friendly café Central Bark, is taking part in the new scheme.

The launch comes just ahead of Clumber’s popular annual dog show, which is taking place on Sunday September 8.

The scheme allows dog owners to collect stamps and enjoy free Forthglade natural dog treats and a National Trust dog snood.

Clumber Park is one of more than 100 dog friendly National Trust places in England, Wales and Northern Ireland participating

Dog owners are being invited to pick up a free Pooch Passport this autumn, as the National Trust launches a new scheme in partnership with natural pet food maker, Forthglade.

Once six stamps are collected at any of the participating National Trust places, dog owners will receive treats from Forthglade’s National Trust natural pet food range.

And with 12 stamps, owners will be able to collect an exclusive National Trust dog snood.

The National Trust’s Pooch Passport, in partnership with Forthglade, will be available from participating Trust places from 1 September 2024 and valid until 28 February 2025. For full terms and conditions visit nationaltrust.org.uk/pooch-passport .

National Trust Dogs Welcome Project Manager, Ceinwen Paynton, said: “Our work with Forthglade is all about showcasing that dogs are welcome at so many of the places in our care; from our dog-friendly rating system (which can also be used to search for places without dogs) to our canine code which promotes responsible and courteous behaviour.”

The annual family-friendly dog show will take place on Sunday September 8 9.30am to 1pm.

Visitors are reminded that dogs are welcome across Clumber Park, but must be kept on a short lead in the main visitor areas and around grazing animals

As a three pawprint rated place, Clumber Park offers a dog-friendly experience with dogs welcome in most areas, including inside for a cuppa and a slice of cake at Central Bark.