IN PICTURES: Free fitness sessions for Worksop residents thanks to new community project

By Kate Mason
Published 27th Aug 2024, 11:35 BST
Residents in Worksop will be given the chance to take part in free sports and exercise sessions thanks to the launch of a new community project.

The project is called ‘Movement For All', funded by Sport England and Lync Together, delivered through the Lync Active community initiative to help give people of any any, ability, ethnic background, gender, an opportunity or pathway to get into sport and exercise.

Joe Smith Manager/Director of Worksop-based Lync Active said: “We are offering free sessions across the community to help people become active. Sessions such as ladies only boxing and junior boxing in Manton, ladies and juniors cricket at Worksop Cricket Club, junior rugby at Worksop Rugby Club, outdoor bootcamps and family bootcamps at Lync.

“We're also looking at bringing SJR Worksop into the programme, as well as some free kickabout sessions for football. We will have a full activity schedule coming out and we're encouraging people to join our Movement For All Facebook group for more info, people to share their experiences and for any bookings.”

The programme lasts for eight months and organisers are looking to secure more funding next year for when the project ends to continue the work.

Joe added: “The programme will be available for anyone and always changing across the course of the few months as we hit winter, ensuring we're helping people overcome those barriers to sport and exercise.

“It’s a project we're very passionate about for the town and it's all free and accessible for anyone.”

Visit https://lyncactive.co.uk/

