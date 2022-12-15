Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust (DBTH) switched-on its Christmas star lights at its hospitals last week as part of the ‘Our Shining Stars’ campaign.

The campaign, run by the trust’s charity, sees Christmas stars sponsored by individuals, families, and local companies each year.

The stars, of varying sizes and prices, are placed on the outside of the hospital buildings to shine brightly throughout the festive period.

There are 40 star lights shining across the trust's three hospital sites.

The lights are now brightening up all three of the trust’s hospital sites at Bassetlaw Hospital, Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and Montagu Hospital.

Bassetlaw Hospital saw a festive performance from St Anne’s Church Youth Choir as the lights were switched on to spread extra festive cheer.

Richard Parker OBE, DBTH chief executive, said: “This year, there are 40 star lights across all three of our hospitals.

The lights are part of an annual campaign to raise money for DBTH's charity

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without the help of the community and we want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported our charity.

“We would also like to thank the families who have supported us through our virtual stars, helping us raise an additional £325 towards the appeal.”

The campaign has raised over £60,000 in the past two years, which has helped bring some much-needed festive cheer to patients, staff, and visitors of our hospitals.

It is also an opportunity to help us recognise our ‘shining stars’ and remember loved ones who are no longer with us.