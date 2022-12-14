Still haven’t got your annual festive panto dose yet this Christmas?

Or are you just looking for some great family fun with a little less ‘oh no it isn’t’ and ‘he’s behind you’.

Not to worry because whether it’s pantomime or family fun, Nottinghamshire’s theatres have plenty to keep you entertained this Christmas and new year.

And if you haven’t got a ticket for something yet, here’s what’s still available.

1. Peter Pan - Mansfield Palace Running until December 31, tickets are available at mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre/ Photo: Other Photo Sales

2. Dick Whittington - Nottingham Playhouse Join Dick and his trusty cat on a rags to riches tale until January 15. Tickets are available at nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/ Photo: Other Photo Sales

3. Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - Nottingham Theatre Royal Comedian Joe Pasquale and Steps star Faye Tozer head the cast for this family favourite which is on at the Theatre Royal until January 8. Tickets are available at trch.co.uk Photo: Other Photo Sales

4. Peter Pan - Majestic Theatre, Retford Emmerdale star Peter Amory, Retford panto favourite Stuart Earp and Hollie Jones head the cast for this show which is on until January 8. Tickets are available at majesticretford.org Photo: Other Photo Sales