Worksop youngsters can sign up to workshop to learn valuable cycling skills

The ‘Learn to Ride Your Bike and Cycling Skills Workshop’ will take place in Tuxford and Worksop in August 2023 and will be delivered by Clancy Briggs Cycling Academy.

The Clancy Briggs team will teach the attendees a range of knowledge and skills to improve the confidence of beginner cyclists and help those new to cycling learn to ride their bikes.

Coun Lynne Schuller, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “I am extremely pleased to provide Bassetlaw children with this excellent opportunity which improves safety and health, a skill to last a lifetime.”

Children and young people can sign-up for a cycling skills workshop in Worksop

The workshops will cover basic balance, how to ride on textured terrain and cycling safety. Various cycling goodies such as reflective keychains will also be given to the attending children to promote cycling safety and the importance of being visible to drivers.

Graham Briggs, founder of ClancyBriggs Cycling Academy, said: “We believe cycling is a valuable life skill.

"Not only is it a fantastic form of exercise and a cost effective means of transport, but it’s a way for children to have fun, explore and experience a sense of freedom that is difficult to find elsewhere.

“We’re passionate about teaching youngsters the necessary skills to become confident, safe cyclists and above all to love riding their bikes – it’s this enthusiasm for cycling that will see them continue to ride their bikes throughout their lives.”

Coun John Shephard, cycle champion for Bassetlaw, said: “I fully support this initiative and hope that as many children as possible will have this opportunity to learn to ride.

"It will give them an important life skill - cycling is great fun, good for their health and for the environment.”

The workshops will take place at Tuxford Academy on Wednesday, August 9, with two sessions from 9.30am to 11.30am, and 11.30am to 1.30pm and Outwood Academy Valley in Worksop on Wednesday, August 16, with two sessions from 9.30am to 11.30am, and 11.30am to 1.30pm.

