Bassetlaw Hospital celebrated colleagues and NHS anniversary at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) organised a ‘thank you’ event at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, as part of the celebrations honouring the NHS 75th birthday.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read

The event, which was funded by charitable donations, was attended by approximately 3,000 colleagues, their friends, and family members, all of whom came together to commemorate the remarkable contributions of the NHS throughout the years.

Suzy Brain England OBE, chair of the Board at DBTH, said: “We are immensely proud of our colleagues and their exceptional service to our communities.

"This event was an opportunity for us to come together and celebrate the NHS’ 75th birthday while recognising the incredible efforts of our healthcare heroes.

Colleagues, their friends, and family members, were invited to Yorkshire Wildlife Park as part of the nationwide celebrations honouring the National Health Service’s (NHS) 75th birthday.
"We hope that everyone had a fantastic time and enjoyed this well-deserved day of appreciation.”

To kick off the event, executive and non-executive colleagues warmly greeted attendees at the gates of the venue, extending a welcome, a pack of Haribo and wishing them a fantastic day.

One of the largest providers in the region, DBTH hosts three main hospital sites in Bassetlaw, Doncaster and Mexborough, and annually cares for, on average, 110,000 inpatients, 500,000 outpatients and supports in the delivery of 4,500 babies.

Colleagues, their friends, and family members, were invited to Yorkshire Wildlife Park as part of the nationwide celebrations honouring the National Health Service’s (NHS) 75th birthday.

John Minion, chief executive officer at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, said: “It was a beautiful day and we were really proud to be part of this thank you to the NHS, who do such an amazing job.

"We all hope that everyone who came enjoyed the facilities and the animals of the park, it was a well-deserved day out and we were delighted to celebrate with them.”

