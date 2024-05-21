Worksop writer debuts new novel set in a magical universe built around Tarot cards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Worksop writer is celebrating the publication of her debut novel set in a magical universe built around Tarot cards.

Rachel Clarke, originally from Worksop has created a captivating tale of love and bravery exploring the unbreakable bonds of family and the extraordinary lengths we are willing to go to for the ones we love.

Speaking about the idea for the book Rachel said: “Fifteen years ago, as a student, I visited a magic shop in Aberystwyth, Wales. As I scanned the shelves brimming with different themed Tarot cards, I thought, what if there was a world for each Tarot deck with races of fantastical beings who could cross between the worlds and interact with one another? It really sparked an interest in me and I ended up being secretary of the Tarot Society at University! I liked particularly how there is never one interpretation and how I could apply that to fiction and young readers - how everyone has their own way of looking at things and how we can learn from each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Over the last year and a half, I have had the time to return to the idea I had inside that magic shop and fulfilled my life-long ambition of completing my first novel.”

Worksop writer Rachel Clarke has launched her debut novel Tarot – Crossing Worlds.

The story is set on a medieval world called Wayan, where wondrous beings unravel their destiny through Tarot reading, a powerful sorceress commits a shocking act by abducting the queen’s young children and spiriting them away through enchanted portals. Their memories erased, the children grow up on Earth, oblivious to their heritage.

Now, after twenty-one years of searching, opposing magical forces are racing to lay claim to Andrew and Amy. In a race against time, the siblings must embark on a perilous journey to rediscover their past and save their birth mother.

Rachel now lives in Aberystwyth, Wales and holds a master’s degree in screenwriting from Aberystwyth University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Clarke's debut novel 'Tarot – Crossing Worlds'