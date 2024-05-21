Worksop writer debuts new novel set in a magical universe built around Tarot cards
Rachel Clarke, originally from Worksop has created a captivating tale of love and bravery exploring the unbreakable bonds of family and the extraordinary lengths we are willing to go to for the ones we love.
Speaking about the idea for the book Rachel said: “Fifteen years ago, as a student, I visited a magic shop in Aberystwyth, Wales. As I scanned the shelves brimming with different themed Tarot cards, I thought, what if there was a world for each Tarot deck with races of fantastical beings who could cross between the worlds and interact with one another? It really sparked an interest in me and I ended up being secretary of the Tarot Society at University! I liked particularly how there is never one interpretation and how I could apply that to fiction and young readers - how everyone has their own way of looking at things and how we can learn from each other.
“Over the last year and a half, I have had the time to return to the idea I had inside that magic shop and fulfilled my life-long ambition of completing my first novel.”
The story is set on a medieval world called Wayan, where wondrous beings unravel their destiny through Tarot reading, a powerful sorceress commits a shocking act by abducting the queen’s young children and spiriting them away through enchanted portals. Their memories erased, the children grow up on Earth, oblivious to their heritage.
Now, after twenty-one years of searching, opposing magical forces are racing to lay claim to Andrew and Amy. In a race against time, the siblings must embark on a perilous journey to rediscover their past and save their birth mother.
Rachel now lives in Aberystwyth, Wales and holds a master’s degree in screenwriting from Aberystwyth University.
Rachel has worked as a talent coordinator for production agencies in Canada and London and was a script reader for Tiger Aspect and a production coordinator for Lime Pictures. She now runs a successful company helping screenwriters worldwide succeed in developing their film projects.